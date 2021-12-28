3 seriously injured in Upper West Side high-rise fire: FDNY

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Upper West Side high-rise apartment fire

Firefighters respond to reports of a fire in an Upper West Side high-rise building on West 90th Street early Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, 2021. (Citizen App)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — At least five people were hurt when flames broke out in an Upper West Side high-rise building early Tuesday morning, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said call came in around 6:15 a.m. for a fire in the trash compactor on the 10th floor of an apartment building on West 90th Street, between Amsterdam and Columbus avenues.

The two-alarm blaze caused smoke to rise throughout multiple floors of the high-rise building, authorities said.

Three civilians were hospitalized with serious injuries, while another civilian and a firefighter both suffered minor injuries, the FDNY said.

Details of the victims’ injuries and conditions were not immediately known.

Four Injured in Two-Alarm Apartment Fire @CitizenApp

133 W 90th St 6:18:46 AM EST

Over 100 firefighters from 25 units responded and the fire was placed under control around 7:22 a.m., according to officials.

One elevator in the building was out of service Tuesday morning due to the fire.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation Tuesday, authorities said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

