Upper West Side ’emergency’ a rouse for viral proposal to honor front-line workers

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A New York City nurse got more than she bargained for when she leaped into action on the Upper West Side.

Amy Marshall and her boyfriend Mike Matthews were on a stroll in the neighborhood when they stumbled upon a woman in labor; the woman appears to be in distress and ready to give birth on a sidewalk bench.

Luckily one half of this couple is the director of nursing at Lenox Hill Hospital.

‘Marriage or Mortgage’ hosts talk Netflix show, helping couples with dream home or wedding

The scene is something right out of a movie, but as it turns out, it’s really an epic prank-turned-proposal orchestrated by Matthews.

“Amy has always said she has never walked into a medical emergency in New York City. So that was the idea,” Matthews explained to PIX11. “It was like, what if I set up a mock emergency specific to what she does for work?”

The stunt happened April 16 — and worked like a charm.

The firefighters, EMS personnel and the pregnant woman were all recruited by Matthews to make it happen. He even doctored an alert from the Citizen App to lead the way.

When the scene unraveled, Marshall immediately went into nurse mode.

“Like, if I would’ve known how real that was going to get, I would’ve audio recorded it,” he said. “It’s like a switch that flips into nurse mode and she’s like directing the firefighters, you know. She’s asking her how many weeks are you.”

At that point, the participants knew it had gone too far.

At this wedding, the bride and groom were the crashers

The firefighter tapped Marshall’s shoulder and pointed at Matthews — who was kneeling behind her.

“You know when you are a nurse you know all the major arteries,” Matthews joked. “She could’ve taken me out.”

He was even prepared with an apology video, where he recruited the help of Tan France from Queer Eye to deliver the message, in the event she wasn’t amused.

But of course — Marshall said yes.

Matthews, who works in social media marketing, revealed to PIX11 that the proposal was actually on the agenda, it was just a matter of WHEN it was going to happen. When it finally did, it was executed with plenty thought.

Following a tumultuous year for healthcare workers, Matthews wanted to put the spotlight on his bride-to-be and those keeping us safe on the front lines.

“I love that it kind of cumulates that, it’s New York love, it’s a New York scene, it’s FDNY, it’s healthcare workers — its’ everything,” he said.

The happy couple will be tying the knot next month.