2 dead in Upper West Side apartment fire: police

The FDNY on the scene of a fire that left two people dead at the Amsterdam Houses NYCHA complex on the Upper West Side in Manhattan late Wednesday night, Nov. 10, 2021, authorities say. (PIX11 News via LLN NYC)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Two people are dead after fire ripped through a Manhattan apartment late Wednesday night, according to the NYPD.

The FDNY said a call came in just after 11:30 p.m. for a fire in an apartment at the Amsterdam Houses NYCHA complex near West 62nd Street and West End Avenue.

Firefighters arrived minutes later to find flames in a fourth-floor apartment in the six-story, fire-proof residential building, fire officials said.

According to the FDNY, 60 firefighters from 12 units responded to the scene.

Once the fire was extinguished, a 44-year-old man and 70-year-old woman were found unconscious in the apartment, police said.

EMS also responded and pronounced both individuals dead at the scene, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The cause of the fire was unknown early Thursday morning.

A preliminary investigation by the fire marshal deemed the fire to not be suspicious in nature, but the investigation remained ongoing, authorities said.

The identities of the two victims were not released, pending proper family notification.