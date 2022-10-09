UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A vandal urinated on and kicked in sections of an Upper East Side sukkah on Saturday, the day before the start of a Jewish holiday.

The sukkah, a covered hut Jews eat in each year during the holiday of Sukkot, was built on Friday by the Chabad Israel Center at East 92nd Street and First Avenue. With limited space in New York City, community sukkahs are important for those observing the holiday. The holiday begins on Sunday night.

The vandal was caught on camera repeatedly kicking at sections of the sukkah around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, a Chabad spokesperson said. Someone passing by intervened and stopped the vandal.

“We have been in touch with the authorities who are investigating this incident, though we’re not perturbed,” Rabbi Uriel Vigler, who co-directs Chabad Israel Center, said. “We are grateful to the brave New Yorker, who demonstrated what New York is all about, standing up to look after one another.”