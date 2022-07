UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A 61-year-old Manhattan man fell to his death from the sixth story of an Upper East Side apartment building, police said.

The man was cleaning windows at his apartment at 920 Park Avenue when he fell out and landed in the courtyard below just before 7 a.m. Saturday, according to the NYPD.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.