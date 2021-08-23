Man killed in double shooting at Upper East Side auto body shop: NYPD

Manhattan

Police on the scene after a double shooting on Manhattan's Upper East Side

Police on the scene after a double shooting on Manhattan’s Upper East Side that left at least one man dead and another wounded on the morning of Aug. 23, 2021, officials say. (PIX11 News)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — One man is dead and another wounded after a gunman opened fire in an Upper East Side building Monday morning, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around 9:30 a.m. when the suspect walked into the location near the corner of East 95th Street and First Avenue.

Police tape could be seen blocking off an auto repair shop in the area.

The unidentified man started a discussion with a 33-year-old man and then started shooting, striking that man, as well as a 43-year-old man, authorities said.

The suspected shooter then ran out and fled in a blue car, according to police.

Both victims were rushed to an area hospital, where the 33-year-old was pronounced dead, officials said. His identity was not immediately released.

The condition of the other victim was not known.

No arrests had been made as the NYPD continued their investigation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

