Fire breaks out in Upper East Side building: FDNY

Firefighters on the scene after fire broke out in a five-story building at East 95th Street and First Avenue, on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, early Tuesday morning, Nov. 30, 2021, according to the FDNY. (PIX11 News)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Firefighters worked to put out a fire in an Upper East Side building early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The FDNY said the fire broke out around 6:15 a.m. in the five-story residential building on First Avenue, at the corner of East 95th Street.

AIR11 was over the scene where a large emergency response was seen outside the building as heavy smoke rose through the air.

It appeared the fire may have been in one of the two restaurants on the ground floor of the building, either a Domino’s pizza shop or an eatery named Dragon One.

The FDNY advised people nearby to close any open windows to avoid smoke in the area.

Drivers were advised to expect traffic delays in the area due to the FDNY’s response to the blaze.

No injuries were initially reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.