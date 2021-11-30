Fire breaks out in Upper East Side building: FDNY

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Upper East Side fire

Firefighters on the scene after fire broke out in a five-story building at East 95th Street and First Avenue, on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, early Tuesday morning, Nov. 30, 2021, according to the FDNY. (PIX11 News)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Firefighters worked to put out a fire in an Upper East Side building early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The FDNY said the fire broke out around 6:15 a.m. in the five-story residential building on First Avenue, at the corner of East 95th Street.

AIR11 was over the scene where a large emergency response was seen outside the building as heavy smoke rose through the air.

It appeared the fire may have been in one of the two restaurants on the ground floor of the building, either a Domino’s pizza shop or an eatery named Dragon One.

The FDNY advised people nearby to close any open windows to avoid smoke in the area.

Drivers were advised to expect traffic delays in the area due to the FDNY’s response to the blaze.

No injuries were initially reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

'Sunday' for Sondheim: Remembering a musical titan

Subway concerns rise after second fatal stabbing

Man stabbed to death near Penn Station on Thanksgiving

Streets around Rockefeller Center close to cars for the holidays

Streets around Rockefeller Center closing to cars for the holidays

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter