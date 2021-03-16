Upper East Side apartment fire leaves 3 hospitalized: FDNY

Firefighters respond to fire in an Upper East Side apartment near East 78th Street and Second Avenue that left three injured early Tuesday, March 16, 2021, according to the FDNY. (Citizen App)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Three people were hospitalized early Tuesday after flames ripped through an apartment building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, according to authorities.

The FDNY said the call came in just before 1:30 a.m. for a fire on the third floor of the six-story residential building, located on the southwest corner of East 78th Street and Second Avenue.

Just over 100 firefighters from 25 units responded to battle the two-alarm blaze, fire officials said.

According to the FDNY, three people were sent to an area hospital with injuries, including one victim with what officials described as potentially life-threatening injuries.

The fire was put under control just after 3 a.m., according to the FDNY on Twitter.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.