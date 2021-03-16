Upper East Side apartment fire leaves 3 hospitalized: FDNY

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Three people were hospitalized early Tuesday after flames ripped through an apartment building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, according to authorities.
The FDNY said the call came in just before 1:30 a.m. for a fire on the third floor of the six-story residential building, located on the southwest corner of East 78th Street and Second Avenue.
Just over 100 firefighters from 25 units responded to battle the two-alarm blaze, fire officials said.
According to the FDNY, three people were sent to an area hospital with injuries, including one victim with what officials described as potentially life-threatening injuries.
The fire was put under control just after 3 a.m., according to the FDNY on Twitter.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.