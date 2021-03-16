Upper East Side apartment fire leaves 3 hospitalized: FDNY

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Firefighters respond to fire in an Upper East Side apartment near East 78th Street and Second Avenue that left three injured early Tuesday, March 16, 2021, according to the FDNY. (Citizen App)

Firefighters respond to fire in an Upper East Side apartment near East 78th Street and Second Avenue that left three injured early Tuesday, March 16, 2021, according to the FDNY. (Citizen App)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Three people were hospitalized early Tuesday after flames ripped through an apartment building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, according to authorities.

The FDNY said the call came in just before 1:30 a.m. for a fire on the third floor of the six-story residential building, located on the southwest corner of East 78th Street and Second Avenue.

Just over 100 firefighters from 25 units responded to battle the two-alarm blaze, fire officials said.

According to the FDNY, three people were sent to an area hospital with injuries, including one victim with what officials described as potentially life-threatening injuries.

The fire was put under control just after 3 a.m., according to the FDNY on Twitter.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Unregular Pizza: The best pizza in NYC can't be bought

NYC restaurants reflect on a year of restrictions

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

Follow up Friday returns! Here's how Monica made it happen this week!

Community calls for action when mourning 10-year-old boy

Carolines comedy club founder Caroline Hirsch on reopening and women in stand-up

More Manhattan

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

7 Day Forecast

First look at the weekend

Vatican: Clergy cannot bless same-sex unions

'Zero Chill' star Grace Beedie talks new Netflix series

Actor Noel Clarke talks three-part special event for the CW's 'Bulletproof'

Jersey City mayor talks school reopening, vaccine rollout plan

Hoboken mayor recalls COVID-19 one year later

Chilly, blustery Monday with plenty of sunshine

Frigid night ahead as gusty winds continue

@PIX11News on Twitter