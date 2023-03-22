UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City is getting more creative in how it’s reducing dog waste.

The “Curb Your Dog Campaign and Design Contest” on the Upper East Side aims to cut down the nearly 27,000 tons of dog waste on sidewalks and parks annually.

The initiative, launched by city council member Julie Menin, allows residents of district five to submit designs and slogans for the clean-up campaign.

Students can also participate. Entries should include a graphic and slogan and remind owners why cleaning up after their dogs are important.

Applicants have until April 22 to submit entries. All designs should be sent to curbyourdog.district5@gmail.com.