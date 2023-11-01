MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Of all the world-famous museums all around New York City, one has a mission that focuses on the city itself and the stories of the people who call it home and bring life to the streets.

The Museum of the City of New York is celebrating its centennial this year. It was founded in 1923.

The nearest exhibit features some of the more unique and rarely seen artifacts.

The collection has more than 750,000 items, ranging from stained glass and home furnishings to Broadway memorabilia and tools.

Some of the collections can be viewed online on the museum website.

The anniversary kicked off earlier this summer with “This is New York,” which focuses on art and popular culture in the city.