Union Square slashing: Police release new suspect image

MANHATTAN — Police released a new image Wednesday of a man they’re looking to identify in connection with a slashing inside the Union Square subway station.

It happened Tuesday between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Union Square-14th Street station on the platform for the N, Q and R trains, police said.

The victim, 44, got into a verbal dispute with an unknown male suspect. The suspect then stabbed the victim in the neck, creating a severe laceration.

The suspect then fled on a Brooklyn-bound L train; the L platform is just below the N, Q, R platform.

Police described him as about 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black pants and a neon-colored shirt. A surveillance image was released Wednesday.

The attack happened just one day after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the NYPD would deploy an additional 250 officers to the subway system to combat a spike in violent crime.

Just last week, MTA CEO and Chairman Pat Foye told the PIX11 Morning News the agency wanted the NYPD to send another 600 officers into the transit system to address safety concerns as ridership increases and overnight subway services resumes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).