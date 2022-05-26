LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Advocates and youth held a rally in Foley Square Thursday, urging lawmakers to respond to a deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school.

Dozens attended, an many expressed outrage about more not being done to prevent gun violence. The rally was hosted by the advocacy group Youth Other Guns.

Protestors and members of the public held a moment of silence for the 21 lives lost in the Uvalde, Texas massacre on before also acknowledging those who have died from gun violence in New York. Protestors said they want to see a national ban on assault weapons as well as stricter background checks.

“This is something that is unbearable,” Youth Over Guns member Luis Hernandez said. “We see the gun violence happen every day in our communities and there is something we can do about it. So we’re calling on our legislators to do something.”