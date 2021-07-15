UES sinkhole: crews investigating, no cause determined

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Officials are investigating after the appearance of a sinkhole on the Upper East Side.

The sinkhole was found by a resident, who tweeted out a photo as crews were attempting to repair and discover the cause of the hole.

New York City Councilmember Ben Kallos commented on the situation on Twitter.

“This is happening far to often [and] it’s extremely dangerous,” he wrote. “Residents should be able to trust the ground they walk on.”

This is happening far too often & it’s extremely dangerous. Residents should be able to trust the ground they walk on.



Luckily no one was hurt, but we need better road infrastructure to prevent this from happening in the 1st place. Thank you @nycwater @nycemergencymgt https://t.co/3zOO4os9KE — Ben Kallos (@kallos) July 15, 2021

A spokesperson for the New York City Department of Environmental Protection said that crews were on site investigating the water and sewer infrastructure in the area, including privately-owned pipes belonging to adjacent buildings. Other utilities are checking on their infrastructure.

No cause has been determined and the investigation is ongoing, the DEP said.

The Mayor’s Management Report said that roadways cave-ins are down more than 25% from 2020. However, this is the second sinkhole to appear in Manhattan in just the past four days.