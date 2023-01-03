MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Uber drivers have planned a second strike since Uber filed a lawsuit to stop the raise approved by the Taxi and Limousine Commission.

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance said that app drivers in New York City lost around $12 million by the new year from Uber blocking raises. The last protest was on Dec. 19.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The strike will include a protest outside Uber’s Corporate Headquarters in downtown Manhattan around noon on Thursday. Drivers are also asking those who use Uber to turn off the app for 24 hours from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on the same day as the protest.