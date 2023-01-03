MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Uber drivers have planned a second strike since Uber filed a lawsuit to stop the raise approved by the Taxi and Limousine Commission.
The New York Taxi Workers Alliance said that app drivers in New York City lost around $12 million by the new year from Uber blocking raises. The last protest was on Dec. 19.
The strike will include a protest outside Uber’s Corporate Headquarters in downtown Manhattan around noon on Thursday. Drivers are also asking those who use Uber to turn off the app for 24 hours from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on the same day as the protest.