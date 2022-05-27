MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — U.S. Navy divers plunged into exposed waters on Friday, saying hello to Times Square visitors from the inside of a dive tank.

Those who stopped by played a game of tic-tac-toe with a diver from the opposite side of the tank. Alex Silberstein, a U.S. Navy diver, explained what the process was to have come to his post.

“You raise your hand; you sign up,” he said.

The attention-drawing installation comes ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Watch the video player above for the full story.