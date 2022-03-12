NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 60-year-old patron of the Museum of Modern Art became agitated and attacked two employees after being denied entry, police said.

The attack happened about 4:15 p.m. on West 53rd Street, inside the museum.

The suspect, who was a member of the museum, tried to gain entry Saturday afternoon, but was told he would not be allowed in because of previous incidents. According to police, a letter stating his MoMA membership was revoked was sent out Friday.

Upon being denied, the man lashed out at the two employees, stabbing them multiple times in the back, neck and collarbone. They were rapidly rushed to a nearby hospital, and are expected to survive, police said.

Police described the man as a regular of the museum who is also known to the NYPD. He does not have an arrest record, police said, but is being looked at in connection to two other criminal incidents in Midtown. He was seen leaving the museum after the incident, and police are still trying to locate him and bring him into custody.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).