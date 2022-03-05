MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two women were killed overnight Friday after a sedan was engulfed in flames on the FDR Expressway.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on the expressway at East 74th Street at the time of the crash, according to a preliminary investigation. Police found the 2006 Infinity M35, which was engulfed in flames, about 4:37 a.m. Friday; the vehicle was stopped toward the shoulder area of the road.

Police believe the vehicle’s driver, a 33-year-old man, lost control and struck a concrete barrier wall. That man was transported to a nearby hospital, where officials described him as being in “serious, but stable” condition.

He is in custody, but charges are still pending, police said.

The two passengers of the vehicle — a 35-year-old woman and 29-year-old woman — were found in the car after it was extinguished and then pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as Yonkers resident Kesha Montez and Columbus, Ohio resident Mahogany Robinson, respectively.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.