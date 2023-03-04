Police are searching for the group that allegedly attacked two women in Manhattan. (NYPD)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A group of unknown people attacked two women from behind and took one of their bags before running off in Manhattan on Wednesday, according to police.

The two women, 19 and 20 years old, were walking near 7th Avenue and West 27th Street around 11:30 p.m. when police said a group of unknown people approached the two women from behind. The group pushed the two women to the ground and started to kick them.

The group used force to take the 19-year-old’s bag with a cell phone, wallet and money. Police said the group left on foot on 6th Avenue heading towards West 28th Street.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.