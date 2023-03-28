HARLEM, N.Y. (PIX11) — Multiple people are in custody after two teens were shot outside a Harlem apartment building Monday night, police said.

Authorities found the two 17-year-old boys with gunshot wounds in front of 136 Saint Nicholas Ave. at around 10:20 p.m., according to the NYPD. One of the teens was struck in the right hip and the other in the leg. They were hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Officers took several people into custody but no charges have been announced, police said. The gun was recovered at the scene, officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the gunfire.

