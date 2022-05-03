WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men assaulted a teenager onboard a subway train the evening of April 19, police said Tuesday.

The 17-year-old boy was onboard a southbound A train approaching the West 168 Street-Washington Heights station when he was approached by the two strangers. They engaged in an argument with the boy, which eventually turned physical, police said.

One of the suspects punched and kicked the teen multiple times police said. The other suspect beat him repeatedly over the head with a glass bottle. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS; he was listed in stable condition.

The two suspects stayed on the train after the assault, but police did not say where they got off.