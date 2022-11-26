MANHATTAN (PIX11) — While riding on the No. 3 train heading north, two women were robbed Wednesday morning, police announced Saturday.

The two victims, ages 38 and 61, were riding the train around 3 a.m., when two unknown people pulled out a knife and demanded the victims give them their property, according to police. The victims handed over their wallets and phones.

The two suspects left the train at the 145th Street station, and the two victims were not injured.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/or on Twitter @NYPDTips.