MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two people, including a 17-year-old boy, were stabbed during a fight on a Manhattan street early Thursday, police said.

The victims were attacked during an argument with another group near 96 Lafayette St. in Chinatown at around 1:50 a.m., according to the NYPD. The teen and a 19-year-old man were stabbed in the chest with a sharp object, police said.

The younger victim is in critical condition, police said. No condition was available for the older victim.

There have been no arrests.

