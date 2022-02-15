Two men steal paper towels, threaten Duane Reade employee with boxcutter

Duane Reade robbery suspect

One of two unidentified men threatened a Manhattan Duane Reade female employee with boxcutter, stole paper towels. (credit: NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A robber pointed a boxcutter at a female employee of a Manhattan Duane Reade before stealing four packs of paper towels, police said Monday.

The employee attempted to intervene when she saw two unidentified men taking paper towels off the shelves of a Park Avenue South store near East 28th Street on Jan. 27. One of the robbers pulled a boxcutter on her.

The two men fled northbound on Park Avenue South. No one was injured.

Police asked for help identifying and locating the two men.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

