One of two unidentified men threatened a Manhattan Duane Reade female employee with boxcutter, stole paper towels. (credit: NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A robber pointed a boxcutter at a female employee of a Manhattan Duane Reade before stealing four packs of paper towels, police said Monday.

The employee attempted to intervene when she saw two unidentified men taking paper towels off the shelves of a Park Avenue South store near East 28th Street on Jan. 27. One of the robbers pulled a boxcutter on her.

The two men fled northbound on Park Avenue South. No one was injured.

Police asked for help identifying and locating the two men.

