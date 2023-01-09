EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) —Two men were stabbed in East Harlem early Monday morning, police said.

One victim was stabbed in the neck and the other in the back near 105th Street and Second Avenue at around 12:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A 34-year-old man is in custody and the charges were pending, police said. Another suspect remained at large.

It remained unclear what led up to the attack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.