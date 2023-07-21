Two men were arrested in separate sexual assault incidents in Riverside Park, police announced Friday.

The sexual assaults all took place in the Upper West Side park this week, Chief of Detectives James Essig said, and were originally believed to have been committed by the same perpetrator.

Police said during the first incident, a woman was approached by one of the suspects who grabbed her and fondled her and made explicit statements. He fled on a bicycle, according to officials.

Around 10 p.m. that same evening, police said a 38-year-old victim was out jogging when a man rode up to her on a bicycle, got off the bike and pushed her to the ground.

The man sexually assaulted the woman and attempted to rape her, police said. The victim sustained minor bruises and scratches on her body and was taken to a hospital after the sexual assault, authorities said.

The suspect fled on a dark-colored bicycle, police said, and was last seen wearing a red sports jersey with “40” on the back.

Officials tracked down surveillance video related to the second incident and were able to track down a 21-year-old man who had a similar bicycle as well as the red “40” shirt.

Police said he admitted to being the perpetrator in both of Tuesday’s assaults as well as a third forcible touching incident from June 25. He was identified by the three victims during a lineup.

He has no prior arrests, according to authorities.

In the third incident, authorities said a woman was walking around 4:45 a.m. Thursday when a man grabbed her, knocked her to the ground and began to fondle her.

The woman sustained bruises and scrapes on her hands and was taken to a hospital after the incident, authorities said. The assailant stole the victim’s cell phone and then fled on foot north into the park, police said.

Police said officers spotted a 39-year-old man fitting the description of the suspect from Thursday’s incident and took him into custody. The man made incriminating statements, authorities said, leading to officers executing a search warrant on his residence.

Officers discovered the cellphone that was stolen, authorities said, and the victim picked him out during a lineup. The man was charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse, robbery and assault.

He also has no prior arrests, police said.