GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — It’s one of the most historic streets in the Village.

Some of the structures on Gay Street date back to the 1820s. They’ve seen a lot in 200 years.

Two structures are now in facing an uncertain future.

City forensic engineers found the building at 14 Gay Street was in “immediate danger of collapse.” The properties at 14 and 16 Gay Street recently changed ownership. The new developer was permitted for some structural work in the basement.

Some cracks on the exterior were reported to the city and inspectors visited the site. Emergency shoring work is underway to prevent damage to any neighboring buildings, a spokesperson for the NYC Buildings Department said.

While on site last week, city engineers said they found some other unapproved structural work.

The Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation calls this another example of a bigger trend that saw 10 historic structures demolished recently.

Andrew Berman, the organization’s executive director, stood with elected officials and concerned citizens at a rally Monday afternoon along Gay Street.

“What was once a symbol of the dream of coming to New York from anywhere and achieving anything, has instead become a nightmarish symbol of greed, craven disregard for safety, and a dysfunctional New York City bureaucracy that can’t do its job,” Berman said. “How much more of a warning did the city need?”

The group says the city is aware of violations and complaints at neighboring buildings and at other sites owned by the landlord/developer.

Lionel Nazarian is the owner of the real estate development firm.

“Our plan was always to fix the many structural issues at 14 Gay Street we inherited from the previous owners. It’s an unfortunate situation and our team is working with the DOB to help save as much of 14 and 16 Gay Street as possible” he wrote in an e-mail to PIX11 News.

The statement from NYC Department of Buildings does say the owners have been ordered to “carefully dismantle” the unstable building.

The city and owner says they’re working to save the building next door, which is 16 Gay Street.

A man who identified himself as a former resident of the building said there was a fire in the basement years ago and the former owner had some work done in the room.

A statement from city officials said unapproved construction work puts the public at risk and they’re responsible parties will be held accountable.