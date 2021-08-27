Two flee with thousands worth of jewelry, cash in Manhattan gunpoint robbery: NYPD

Two men (pictured) are sought in connection to a gunpoint robbery in Fort George, Manhattan (NYPD)

FORT GEORGE, Washington — Two men fled with thousands of dollars worth of cash and jewelry in a gunpoint robbery in Upper Manhattan Saturday morning.

It happened around 5:40 a.m. in the vicinity of 10th Avenue and West 188th Street in the Fort George neighborhood, police said.

Two people approached two men, ages 33 and 41, at gunpoint and demanded their money, according to authorities.

The suspects then removed the victims’ cellphones, $8,000 worth of jewelry, a $900 Gucci bag and $900 cash, said police.

The duo entered a Dodge Charger and fled east toward Ninth Avenue, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).