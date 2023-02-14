Two robbers stoe $300 worth of weed from a Manhattan smoke shop, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two people stole $300 worth of marijuana from a Manhattan smoke shop earlier this month, police said.

The crooks walked into Smokers Paradise on 174 Hester Street on Feb. 2 around 5:20 p.m., according to the NYPD. One of the bandits sprayed an unknown substance into the store employee’s face, then stole two jars of marijuana before running away, police said. The stolen marijuana was worth around $300, authorities said.

The 27-year-old store employee refused medical attention at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.