Tunnel to Towers to pay mortgages for first responders who died of 9/11-related illnesses

NEW YORK — Leaders of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation revealed their plans for observing the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks at One World Observatory in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday.

For the first time, the nonprofit organization will pay off the mortgages for first responders who lost their lives to 9/11-related illnesses and are survived by young children.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation leaders introduced the first two families who will be supported by the new initiative during a news conference Tuesday morning.

Watch the announcement in the video player below.

The foundation was also expected to announce plans for a public memorial ceremony honoring those who have died from 9/11-related illness in September.