MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man threatened a store worker with a knife before taking two MacBooks out of a store in Manhattan, police said.
The robber removed the laptops from a display and tried to leave a Best Buy along 23rd Street near Sixth Avenue at around 8 p.m. on April 23 before a 22-year-old employee confronted him, officials said. The man pulled out a knife and said, “Try me.” In fear for his safety, the victim stepped aside, and the thief took the laptops worth $1,900 out of the store and fled southbound on Sixth Avenue.
Police asked help from the public to find the suspect, who they described as being around 40 years old, 180 pounds, 6 feet tall, of athletic build and bald. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a camouflaged hooded jacket, a black backpack, sunglasses, black pants and black shoes.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).