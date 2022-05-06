MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man threatened a store worker with a knife before taking two MacBooks out of a store in Manhattan, police said.

The robber removed the laptops from a display and tried to leave a Best Buy along 23rd Street near Sixth Avenue at around 8 p.m. on April 23 before a 22-year-old employee confronted him, officials said. The man pulled out a knife and said, “Try me.” In fear for his safety, the victim stepped aside, and the thief took the laptops worth $1,900 out of the store and fled southbound on Sixth Avenue.

Watch: A man threatened a Best Buy employee with a knife before stealing two MacBook laptops in Manhattan, police said. pic.twitter.com/1x1y6MCu4N — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) May 6, 2022

Police asked help from the public to find the suspect, who they described as being around 40 years old, 180 pounds, 6 feet tall, of athletic build and bald. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a camouflaged hooded jacket, a black backpack, sunglasses, black pants and black shoes.

