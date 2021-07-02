Trio sought for placing swastika stickers around Lower Manhattan: NYPD

Surveillance images of three people observed affixing swastika stickers to multiple buildings in Lower Manhattan on June 24, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

LOWER MANHATTAN — Three individuals are being sought by police after they were observed placing swastika stickers on buildings around Lower Manhattan, according to the NYPD.

According to police, around 10:40 p.m. on June 24, the trio was observed affixing multiple stickers, depicting a swastika on an Israeli flag, onto multiple buildings in the vicinity of 200 West Street and 400 West Street.

The NYPD Hate Crimes unit are investigating the incident and tweeted a video early Friday of the three people being sought.

