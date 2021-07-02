Trio sought for placing swastika stickers around Lower Manhattan: NYPD

Manhattan

Trio sought for swastika stickers in Lower Manhattan

Surveillance images of three people observed affixing swastika stickers to multiple buildings in Lower Manhattan on June 24, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

LOWER MANHATTAN — Three individuals are being sought by police after they were observed placing swastika stickers on buildings around Lower Manhattan, according to the NYPD.

According to police, around 10:40 p.m. on June 24, the trio was observed affixing multiple stickers, depicting a swastika on an Israeli flag, onto multiple buildings in the vicinity of 200 West Street and 400 West Street.

The NYPD Hate Crimes unit are investigating the incident and tweeted a video early Friday of the three people being sought.

 Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

