HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Three would-be thieves threw knives at deli workers while trashing a Manhattan deli last week, according to police and video surveillance.

The trio tried to rob the store at 1 Convent Ave. in Harlem at around 3 p.m. Wednesday before the suspects started throwing the knives, a storage rack, and some boxes at two employees behind the counter, according to an NYPD video.

The footage showed one of the suspects knocking over another storage rack and tossing products off a store shelf. Another suspect was spotted putting what appeared to be a knife in his pants before the crew left the deli, the video showed.

The perpetrators did not steal anything from the store, police said.

The NYPD also released a photo of the suspects, who remained at large as of Monday morning, police said.

