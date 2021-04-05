Surveillance image of three male individuals wanted in connection with a string of robberies on Manhattan’s Upper West Side throughout March 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Police over the weekend released surveillance images of three individuals they believe are behind at least five robberies in Manhattan throughout March.

The suspects took out a knife in at least one incident and flashed a gun in another incident, authorities said.

According to police, the first robbery occurred on the afternoon of March 13 when the individuals followed a 13-year-old boy into the lobby of an apartment building near Amsterdam Avenue and West 77th Street.

The trio pushed the boy to the floor and snatched his baseball hat before fleeing, officials said. The teen refused medical attention.

Days later on the afternoon of March 17, cops said the group approached two men, ages 25 and 26, in Central Park, near West 79th Street, displayed a knife and stole their two Citi Bikes. No injuries were reported.

Next, on the night of march 30, police said the trio approached three teenagers in front of a building on Riverside Drive, near West 78th Street, and displayed a firearm. They stole two cellphones and a sweatshirt before fleeing, according to the NYPD. Once again, no injuries were reported.

That same night, the group entered an apartment building in the same area and stole an electric scooter, according to police.

Later the same night, just past midnight, the suspects approached a man, 27, in front of a building on West 69th Street and threatened to stab him, police said. They ended up making off with his cellphone and wallet, which contained $375 in cash, according to authorities. The man was not hurt.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images in hopes the public could help them identify the three individuals.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).