Trio sought in string of Upper West Side armed robberies: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Surveillance image of three male individuals wanted in connection with a string of robberies on Manhattan's Upper West Side throughout March 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

Surveillance image of three male individuals wanted in connection with a string of robberies on Manhattan’s Upper West Side throughout March 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Police over the weekend released surveillance images of three individuals they believe are behind at least five robberies in Manhattan throughout March.

The suspects took out a knife in at least one incident and flashed a gun in another incident, authorities said.

According to police, the first robbery occurred on the afternoon of March 13 when the individuals followed a 13-year-old boy into the lobby of an apartment building near Amsterdam Avenue and West 77th Street.

The trio pushed the boy to the floor and snatched his baseball hat before fleeing, officials said. The teen refused medical attention.

Days later on the afternoon of March 17, cops said the group approached two men, ages 25 and 26, in Central Park, near West 79th Street, displayed a knife and stole their two Citi Bikes. No injuries were reported.

Next, on the night of march 30, police said the trio approached three teenagers in front of a building on Riverside Drive, near West 78th Street, and displayed a firearm. They stole two cellphones and a sweatshirt before fleeing, according to the NYPD. Once again, no injuries were reported.

That same night, the group entered an apartment building in the same area and stole an electric scooter, according to police.

Later the same night, just past midnight, the suspects approached a man, 27, in front of a building on West 69th Street and threatened to stab him, police said. They ended up making off with his cellphone and wallet, which contained $375 in cash, according to authorities. The man was not hurt.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images in hopes the public could help them identify the three individuals.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Man punches 75-year-old woman on Harlem street

New Yorkers rally for 'excluded workers' fund

Man slams 73-year-old to the ground on Manhattan sidewalk

Jerry Seinfeld helps reopen Gotham Comedy Club as NYC venues begin comeback

NY arts and entertainment venues can reopen Friday at limited capacity

Over 1,800 have volunteered for Safe Walks NYC amid anti-Asian violence

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Man punches 75-year-old woman on Harlem street

Prayer vigil planned as rapper DMX on life support at White Plains hospital

New Jersey expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Overturned truck on I-287 northbound ramp to NYS Thruway causes delays

Gorgeous Monday kicks off a warm, sunny week

Man slams 73-year-old to the ground on Manhattan sidewalk

Vaccine eligibility expanding in NY, NJ

Sunny and mild to begin the workweek

New Yorkers rally for 'excluded workers' fund

@PIX11News on Twitter