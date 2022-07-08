LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police responded to a chaotic scene inside a Manhattan restaurant early Sunday morning.

According to police, three women entered Bel-Fries on Ludlow Street, stole $10 from a cash register and then proceeded to throw things at two employees. Those victims — a 33-year-old woman and 38-year-old man — both sustained minor head injuries.

The mayhem started when the women were told about an up-charge for extra dipping sauce, according to the New York Post. The incident was captured on video, which circulated on Twitter.

In the video, the suspects can be seen getting up on the restaurant’s counter, pounding on a plastic barrier and throwing items including glass bottles.

The women arrested for their alleged roles in the situation are: Pearl Ozoria, 27; Chitara Plasencia, 25; and Tatiyanna Johnson, 23.

They all face charges of robbery and criminal mischief. Plasencia and Johnson face additional charges of criminal possession of a weapon.

In addition to the above charges, Ozoria is also charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental administration. According to police, she punched an officer in the face while the trio was being apprehended near Rivington and Essex streets.

