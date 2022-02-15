Trio attacked woman, swung bats at car with children inside: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — After striking a 22-year-old woman with a gun Friday, three men smashed her vehicle multiple times — all while children were inside, police said Tuesday.

The trio approached the woman in front of a Park Avenue residence about 7 p.m., police said. As she was exiting her vehicle, the men walked toward her; one of them showed a firearm before handing it off to another suspect.

Then, police said, the second suspect struck the woman in the left side of her head several times with the weapon. The violence continued when the men used baseball bats to strike the victim’s vehicle multiple times; two children were inside the vehicle during the attack.

Eventually, the victim was able to escape to a safe location. She was treated on scene for injuries including swelling and bruising. Police are still searching for the suspects, who fled on foot.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).