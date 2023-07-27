NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 23-year-old woman died after she crashed her bike into a dumpster in Manhattan last week, police said Thursday.

Dilshoda Abdusamatov was riding a tricycle when she lost control and barreled into a dumpster near West 36th Street and Ninth Avenue just before midnight on July 20, according to the NYPD.

The New Jersey woman was rushed to the hospital with internal injuries and died the following day, police said.

It was unclear what caused the crash. There were no other vehicles involved in the incident, authorities said.