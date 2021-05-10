TRIBECA, Manhattan — A tourist was hospitalized Sunday night after being stabbed with a screwdriver in an unprovoked attack aboard a subway in Lower Manhattan, according to the NYPD.

Police said the tourist, who was visiting from Ecuador, was on a southbound No. 1 train with his family around 8 p.m., at the Chambers Street station, when the attack happened.

Authorities said a man suddenly stabbed the 43-year-old victim in the chest with a screwdriver.

A good Samaritan nearby jumped into action and pulled the attacker off the man, police said.

A 26-year-old man was taken into police custody, according to the NYPD. Charges against him still were pending early Monday morning.

The tourist was transported to an area hospital for treatment, though the extent of his injuries was not immediately known. Police early Monday said he was “stable.”

The stabbing is just the latest in an ongoing string of violent attacks on the city’s subways, resulting in days of back and forth between the MTA and City Hall on transit safety.

Both MTA Chairman Pat Foye and Interim NYC Transit President Sarah Feinberg had said more police are needed underground to address the rise in crime.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has contended that the transit system is safe and New Yorkers should not be deterred from riding the subway as the city reopens.

Feinberg on Friday said NYPD Commissioner Shea heard their concerns and agreed to deploy more auxiliary police officers to the top 20 busiest stations, but she said more still needs to be done.

“We know that in order for more and more people to return to mass transit they need to feel safe. That’s why we continue to call on the city to add additional full-time police officers and mental health resources to the subway system immediately,” she said.

