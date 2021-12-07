Firefighters on the scene after material from an outdoor dining structure in Tribeca, Manhattan blew off in high winds, injuring one person, Monday night, Dec. 6, 2021, officials said. (Citizen App)

TRIBECA, Manhattan — One person was injured when the top of an outdoor dining structure at a Manhattan restaurant blew off during high winds Monday night, according to the FDNY.

Authorities said it happened just before 9 p.m. at The Odeon restaurant on West Broadway in the Tribeca neighborhood.

The call initially came in as a curbside dining structure collapse, however the FDNY later clarified it was material blowing off the top of the structure.

Video from the Citizen App showed firefighters on the scene where it appeared the outdoor dining structure’s canopy covering had blown off.

One person was hurt and treated on the scene, according to the FDNY. The extent of their injuries was unclear.