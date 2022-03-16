EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — One Corsi Houses resident described an increase of trespassers as “a real epidemic.”

A broken front door at the NYCHA development has led to a long list of serious safety issues, according to Assemblyman Eddie Gibbs. He said trespassers are coming and going at all hours of the day — using drugs, defecating in the hallway and partaking in other illegal activities.

He walked PIX11 News’ Ayana Harry down a staircase at the development, and it wasn’t long before waste could be seen — and smelled. Unfortunately, it’s become an all-too-common greeting to the development.

“I have a weak stomach,” Gibbs said. “I threw up just looking at the defecation on the wall in the staircase.”

Tenant Association President Allie Eason called the residents together for a meeting Wednesday. They’ve all gathered documentation on the ongoing issues, like the time they found someone sleeping in the building’s lobby.

Eason said residents have taken pictures and written emails about the situation, but nothing has been done. The tenant association told PIX11 News that, over the last three weeks, trespassers have broken into at least two apartments in the building, which is designated for senior New Yorkers.

“A young man was naked running up and down the steps,” Gibbs said. “[One resident] was just horrified.”

NYCHA told PIX11 News its working to “resolve the reoccurrence of security issues.” Repairs have been done twice on doors in the development, and NYCHA said a third repair will be done. Additionally, foot patrols have increased to deter crime.