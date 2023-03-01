Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Rap star Travis Scott was being sought by police Wednesday in connection to a Manhattan assault case, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News.

Scott, 31, is wanted on charges of assault and criminal mischief in the incident, which allegedly occurred within the NYPD’s Midtown South Precinct, the sources said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Further details of the incident, including when it took place and Scott’s alleged role, were not immediately available.

Scott previously faced legal trouble connected to a raucous 2021 performance at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, during which he continued to perform despite a massive crowd surge that killed 10 people and injured hundreds more.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.