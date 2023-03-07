NEW YORK (PIX11) — Following a request from PIX11 News on Tuesday, the NYPD declined to confirm or deny if Grammy-nominated artist Travis Scott had discussed an alleged assault in Manhattan with detectives.

Scott, 31, allegedly punched a sound engineer in the face and caused about $12,000 worth of damage to equipment at Nebula, a nightclub in Midtown, last Wednesday.

PIX11 News previously reported sources said the victim and Scott, whose birth name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, got into an argument before the rapper allegedly punched him in the face. Scott then left the nightclub, hopped into a vehicle, and took off in an unknown direction, sources said.

The victim went to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment, per sources.

Scott’s attorney released the following statement about the incident:

“While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight,” said attorney Mitchell Schuster.