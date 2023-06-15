NEW YORK (PIX11) — Safety and accessibility are major priorities for riders, transit workers and the MTA.

The elevators at some Uptown subway stations are the scene for a debate about jobs and customer service between Transport Workers Union Local 100 and agency officials.

The elevators at the 168th Street station are the only way to reach the 1 train along Broadway in Washington Heights.

It‘s one of the oldest and deepest subway stations in New York City. Some of the elevators have been staffed by transit workers classified as station cleaners.

Other stations known as the deepest in the system that requires elevators include 168th, 181st, and 190th Streets on the A line and 181st and 191st Streets on the No. 1 line.

The MTA has proposed moving the employees, about 30 people, into the station to serve as station cleaners in July.

Brian Brooks is a transit worker currently on the night shift in the elevators at the 168th Street station. He has decades with the agency working in and around stations.

“I work nights. I see a lot of things. My presence being there has stopped things from happening,” Brooks said.

A year-long, major replacement and repair program at the bank of elevators was completed at the end of 2019. It included new elevators and support machinery, communications and cameras.

“Eyes are much better than cameras,” Brooks said.

Robert Kelley represents stations with TWU Local 100.

“Our members are trained. They’re trained for evacuations. These are deep stations with one way in and one way out. The arbitrator said talk it out. They won’t bend. If that means court, that’s what we will do,” Kelley said.

Demetrius Crichlow is NYC Transit Senior Vice President for Subways.

“New York City Transit invested $172 million into funding the replacement of all elevators at this station resulting in substantially improved reliability. Each of the new elevators have built-in cameras and ways for customers to communicate in an emergency with the nearby station booth and central Operations Control Center. Rather than assigning transit employees to select floors for riders, we are reallocating these resources to provide cleaner station environments,” Crichlow wrote in a statement.

Riders talked to PIX11 News about the staffing.

“It’s good to have somebody here in case someone needs help or a robbery or any type of situation,” said Keith Wells.

There are signs outside the elevators marked as “unstaffed.”

“Sometimes there are mobility issues, fear or other things. It’s important the MTA pay attention to this. For me, it’s all about helping seniors,” said Susan Avery, who was returning from a senior citizens dance team performance with Alfred Gonzales.

Some riders noticed the changes and equipment.

“I haven’t had any problems since the upgrade. If anything, staff it at night for security reasons and people feel safe coming and going. That’s just my opinion,” said Horace Smith.

The physical requirements of the station cleaner positions will be taken into account.