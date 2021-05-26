Transgender teen raped in Central Park: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Ian Handler/PIX11 News)

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old transgender man reported being raped in the rambles of Central Park early Wednesday morning, according to the NYPD.

The assault took place at 1 a.m. around 72nd Street and West Drive. The victim said he was raped. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, though authorities said he suffered no serious injuries nor was anything stolen.

The NYPD told PIX11 News the investigation is preliminary and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

BLM NY co-founder reflects on year since George Floyd's murder

A leak, a hole, mold and bugs: Lower East Side mom deals with years of NYCHA issues

‘Trying to make it out alive’: Victim speaks out after being beat with crutch at Times Square protest

Jazz meets justice: Music for a cause at Lincoln Center

12-year-old entrepreneur Obocho is a retail wunderkind

Man used crutch to beat Jewish man in Times Square hate crime assault: NYPD

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter