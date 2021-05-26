Transgender teen raped in Central Park: NYPD

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old transgender man reported being raped in the rambles of Central Park early Wednesday morning, according to the NYPD.

The assault took place at 1 a.m. around 72nd Street and West Drive. The victim said he was raped. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, though authorities said he suffered no serious injuries nor was anything stolen.

The NYPD told PIX11 News the investigation is preliminary and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).