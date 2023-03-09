NEW YORK (PIX11) – Theodora Diamantis invited PIX11 News to be one of the only tv cameras allowed inside the historic St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church to see decades of work finally finished.

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church was the only house of worship destroyed on 9/11. Diamantis, the Vice President at Skanska, one of the largest building firms in the world, helped rebuild it, now a National Shrine.

Diamantis is from White Plains, N.Y. said she is living her childhood dream, managing multiple projects totaling over $1 billion in New York.

It didn’t come easy. Many times she said she was the only woman on the construction site. Growing up, Diamantis’ love for construction was learned early in her life by watching her father, a self-taught construction worker. Her daughter may now follow in her footsteps. It’s her humble beginnings, she said, that drives her now.

Diamantis is about building things, relationships, giving back, and mentoring. While PIX11 News was filming, the Judson University Choir from Chicago was visiting and started spontaneously singing. She hopes her legacy is building structures that last generations and matter.

If you want to learn more about Diamantis or any of her projects or jobs available in construction right now, you can visit her website here.