Tourist struck in shoulder by stray bullet near Times Square: police

Manhattan

Police on the scene at West 38th Street and Eighth Avenue after a tourist was struck by a stray bullet near Times Square on April 7, 2021, according to the NYPD (PIX11 News)

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — Police early Wednesday said a tourist near Times Square was struck by a stray bullet overnight.

According to the NYPD, the 44-year-old Kansas man was shot in the shoulder shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday near West 38th Street and Eighth Avenue.

Police said they do not believe he was the intended target.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

The Daily News reported that the victim told police he attended Tuesday’s Mets-Phillies game in Philadelphia and then took a train or bus back to New York. Authorities said he was headed to his hotel when he was shot.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning.

