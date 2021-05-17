Tourist shot at Midtown 7-Eleven: NYPD

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A man visiting the city from Ohio was shot at a Midtown 7-Eleven Saturday, police officials said Sunday.

An NYPD spokesperson said the victim was a 41-year-old tourist who was shot in the upper left thigh.

The suspect, who had a semiautomatic firearm, fled the scene on Eighth Avenue. He was apprehended by police that were canvassing the area, the NYPD said.

The suspect, Abdoulahi Diallo, 26 of Brooklyn, was charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound, a broken femur and bullet fragments in his leg; he is described as stable.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted about the shooting Sunday.

Last night, an argument in a midtown @7eleven ended with one man shot.@NYPDMTS cops quickly tracked down the suspects. Now, the gun & offenders are all in custody.



Once again, your local NYPD officers going into harm’s way to take armed criminals off NYC streets. pic.twitter.com/xaV3MrGjW2 — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) May 17, 2021

Gun violence in New York City has become a growing concern as of late; police said at least 16 people were injured in shootings on Saturday alone.