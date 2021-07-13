A man groped, kissed and robbed a tourist as she was heading back to her hotel in Manhattan July 11, 2021 (NYPD)

MANHATTAN — A man inappropriately touched, kissed and robbed a tourist as she was heading back to her hotel in Manhattan early Sunday, police said.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. in the vicinity of St. James Place and Pearl Street near the Brooklyn Bridge, police said.

The 58-year-old woman from Texas was walking back to her hotel when the suspect approached her, police said.

The man grabbed the victim’s buttocks, kissed her on the face and forcibly removed the wallet from her bag, according to police.

During a brief struggle, the man shoved the woman to the ground, causing bruising to her forearm.

The suspect fled south on Pearl Street with the victim’s purse containing $100 and credit cards, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).