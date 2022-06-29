MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A tour bus driver was slashed and stabbed by a razor-wielding panhandler late Tuesday in Midtown, according to police.

The 53-year-old driver had just parked on Eighth Avenue near West 42nd Street around 11:40 p.m. when a man began to hit up his passengers for money as they exited the bus, authorities said.

The panhandler, identified by the NYPD as Hector Cruz, then allegedly boarded the bus unprovoked and swung a razor blade, officials said. Cruz allegedly cut the driver on the face and torso, then fled the bus on foot, authorities said.

First responders rushed the bus driver to Bellevue Hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, cops caught up to Cruz, 40, at West 39th Street and Eighth Avenue. He faces charges including assault, menacing, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct.