NEW YORK (PIX11) — The beloved annual Tompkins Square Halloween dog parade has been canceled this year, according to event organizers.

“Parade has been canceled for the foreseeable future,” headlined the organization’s website in bold letters. The organizers elaborated in an Instagram post that the event was canceled due to ongoing construction inside the park.

“Despite our best efforts to keep the parade going, with ongoing building work in both our local parks there was just no way to hold the parade this year,” the organizers wrote. “As many of you are aware the Halloween Parade is a fundraising event to raise money for maintenance and improvements in the dog run. If you would like to donate to support the dog run please follow the link in our bio.”

Organizers urged their supporters to still post their canines in their costumes and to tag their Instagram account.

