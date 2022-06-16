LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The NYPD is searching for the man who hit a toddler with his scooter and then fled the scene in Manhattan.

The hit-and-run happened on June 2 on the Lower East Side. A 2-year-old boy was crossing the street with his father at the intersection of Suffolk Street and East Houston Street when a man riding a scooter hit him, police said.

The toddler sustained abrasions throughout his body and was treated by EMS at the scene.

The NYPD released two photos of the suspect.

